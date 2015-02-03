ZURICH Feb 3 Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Tuesday its Japanese unit faced suspension by the country's health ministry, and that it could manage the financial impact of such a sanction.

"We can confirm that Novartis Pharma K.K. has received a pre-notification from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW). We cannot give any further information at this time," Basel-based Novartis said in a statement.

"While we would need to evaluate the details of any proposed business suspension Order from the MHLW, we believe that the financial impact will be manageable," the drugmaker said.

Japanese news agency Kyodo had cited sources as saying the health ministry would order a business suspension of around 15 days for the Japanese unit. It said the ministry would finalise the order after giving the company an opportunity to explain itself. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan)