Jan 17 Swiss drugmaker Novartis said
on Friday it was looking into a report that employees of is
Japanese unit may have violated clinical trial protocol by
handling data from a small independent study of one of its
cancer drugs.
Employees of Novartis Pharma K.K. (NPKK) transferred some
data from research centers to a Tokyo hospital when that data
should have been sent directly without first passing through
Novartis hands, according to a report by Japanese broadcaster
NHK that was picked up by the Wall Street Journal.
"NPKK is currently investigating the allegations," Novartis
said in a statement.
The data was from a not yet fully enrolled 55-patient trial
testing the Novartis cancer drug Tasigna, the company said.
"Novartis Pharma K.K. is aware of the media report regarding
a small investigator-initiated clinical study ... conducted to
assess side effects in patients with chronic myelocytic
leukemia," Novartis said in a statement.
"NPKK has conducted employee trainings on proper protocol
related to investigator-initiated clinical studies and believes
that any involvement of our medical representatives in
investigator-initiated clinical studies is inappropriate."
The University of Tokyo Hospital said it was re-examining
test results it had received but had uncovered no evidence that
Novartis employees had manipulated any of the data during the
transfers, according to the Wall Street Journal report.