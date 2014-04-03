TOKYO, April 3 Novartis AG replaced
the top managers at its Japanese unit on Thursday after a
third-party probe found employees had acted questionably in
clinical trials on a leukaemia treatment.
The probe's findings included possible destruction of
evidence and the potential obtaining of patients' personal data
by employees of the Japanese unit, Novartis Pharma K.K. said in
a statement.
Novartis said there was a possibility the investigation,
which was commissioned by the company and is scheduled to be
complete by summer, could uncover problems with other doctor-led
clinical research.
David Epstein, head of Novartis Pharmaceuticals, said the
actions of the employees violated the company's ethical
standards and acknowledged a need to rebuild the Japanese unit
under the new management team.
Dirk Kosche, previously head of emerging growth markets for
Novartis Oncology, will become head of the Japanese unit,
Novartis Pharma.
He replaces Yoshiyasu Ninomiya, who was appointed head of
the unit last year. Michael Ferris, an adviser to Novartis
Pharmaceuticals, will become president of Novartis Holding
Japan.
The Japanese unit is also the subject of an investigation
into alleged use of manipulated data to promote the drugmaker's
best-selling blood pressure drug Diovan, which resulted in the
filing of a criminal complaint against the company by the health
ministry in January.
(Reporting by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Mark Potter)