TOKYO, June 11 A former employee of the Japan
unit of Novartis AG was arrested on Wednesday on
suspicion of manipulating data to promote the Swiss drugmaker's
best-selling blood pressure drug Diovan.
Nobuo Shiraishi, 63, was arrested on suspicion of violating
Japan's pharmaceutical laws by providing false data to
researchers, whose work was intended for use in advertising the
drug, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor's Office said in a
statement.
Novartis Pharma KK said it would cooperate with the
investigation.
"Regarding the arrest of our former employee, we take this
seriously," the company said in a statement. "We will continue
to cooperate completely with the investigating authorities, and
we again apologise deeply for the concern and difficulties this
has caused."
Anyone found guilty of exaggerated advertising of drugs in
Japan can be punished with up to two years in prison or a fine
of as much as 2 million yen ($19,600), or both.
($1 = 102.2800 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by
William Mallard; Editing by Chris Gallagher)