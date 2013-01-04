* NICE U-turns on Lucentis in diabetic macular oedema
* Novartis offered confidential discount on pricey drug
* Drugmaker says up to 25,000 people may now be eligible
LONDON, Jan 4 Britain's healthcare costs
watchdog has given its backing to eye drug Lucentis after Swiss
drugmaker Novartis offered it at a discount to the
country's National Health Service.
The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence,
in a reversal of an earlier decision, said on Friday Lucentis
should now be available for patients with diabetic macular
oedema (DMO) which can cause sight loss in people with diabetes.
In November 2011, NICE said it could not recommend the drug,
known generically as ranibizumab, as an effective use of NHS
resources. On Friday, it said a fresh approach from Novartis had
prompted a review of that decision.
Novartis has offered a new Patient Access Scheme, which
would make Lucentis available at an undisclosed discounted, NICE
said, and submitted new analyses showing the drug's superior
relative effect in a sub-group of people with DMO.
As a result, NICE was now "pleased to recommend ranibizumab
as a treatment option for some people with visual impairment
caused by diabetic macular oedema," Carole Longson, NICE's
health technology evaluation centre director, said.
NICE said the agreement with Novartis was confidential, and
did not say how deep the discount would be or give a reference
price for Lucentis. Previous guidance in November 2011 listed
Lucentis as costing 742 pounds ($1,200) per injection.
The drug is designed to be given monthly and continued until
vision is stable over three consecutive assessments.
Novartis said NICE's decision was an important and
long-awaited step forward in improving care for people with DMO,
adding an estimated 25,000 people with the condition could soon
be eligible for Lucentis treatment.
NICE's recommendation is draft guidance and open to appeal
before a final recommendation is issued to the NHS in February.