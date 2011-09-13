BRIEF-Mitsui Mining & Smelting is expected to book just over 15 bln yen in April-Dec group pretax profit - Nikkei
* Mitsui Mining & Smelting is expected to book just over 15 billion yen ($133 million) in April-December group pretax profit - Nikkei
ZURICH, Sept 13 Novartis is losing its respected head of global development Trevor Mundel to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, creating a temporary gap at the top of its new-drugs machine.
Novartis said on Tuesday a successor for Mundel, who will stay with the Swiss drugmaker until December 1, would be named shortly.
Mundel, 51, is to replace another one-time pharmaceutical executive, GlaxoSmithKline's former research head Tachi Yamada, as executive director for global health at the charity established by Microsoft founder and chairman Bill Gates.
The foundation is the world's largest private philanthropy and one of the biggest funders of health programmes in developing countries.
Mundel trained as a medical doctor in South Africa and studied neurology at the University of Chicago Hospitals. He also studied maths, logic and philosophy at the University of Oxford.
Since joining Novartis in 2003, Mundel has contributed to developing a series of new medicines that have given the Swiss company a reputation for having one of the industry's strongest pipelines of new drugs.
The most significant recent new launch was last year's introduction of Gilenya, the first oral treatment for tackling multiple sclerosis. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler and Katie Reid)
* Mitsui Mining & Smelting is expected to book just over 15 billion yen ($133 million) in April-December group pretax profit - Nikkei
OTTAWA, Feb 9 President Donald Trump will host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, the White House said on Thursday, a meeting in which trade and a major crude oil pipeline are likely to be on the agenda.
* Comscore Inc says on February 7, 2017, board of directors of Comscore, Inc. adopted a rights plan