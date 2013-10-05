ZURICH Oct 5 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
said on Saturday its drug omalizumab was almost doubly effective
in improving quality of life for patients with a severe form of
hives, compared with a placebo, according to a late-stage study.
The third and final late-stage study of omalizumab for
treating the skin disease chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU)
found the drug was nearly twice as effective versus a placebo in
improving life quality within 12 weeks of treatment, while also
significantly reducing itch and hives caused by the condition.
Novartis said it had filed applications for the approval of
omalizumab for treating patients with CSU to U.S. and European
Union health authorities in the third quarter.
Omalizumab, which is also known as Xolair, is already
approved for treating severe asthma.
