July 21 Novartis remains bullish about
prospects for its blockbuster cancer drug Afinitor, which
achieved sales of $1.58 billion last year, despite competitors
lining up to challenge its market position.
Afinitor suffered a double blow on Monday when Bristol-Myers
Squibb's immunotherapy drug Opdivo and Exelixis's
Cometriq both proved better than Afinitor in clinical
trials of patients with kidney cancer.
The threat from Opdivo is particularly significant because
the medicine belongs to a new class of immuno-oncology drugs
that many doctors believe will change the way cancer is treated.
The success of Opdivo could, therefore, push back the use of
Afinitor as doctors try the newer option, reducing sales of the
Novartis product.
"If Opdivo is approved in renal cell cancer, it will
probably delay use of Afinitor in that particular indication,"
Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez told reporters in a results
call on Tuesday. "But because this is a multi-indication drug we
still are bullish on Afinitor's growth prospects."
Kidney, or renal, cancer accounts for about a quarter of
Afinitor sales, while breast cancer makes up about 50 percent.
The breast cancer market is also facing increased competition
from new products such as Pfizer's Ibrance.
For now, Afinitor is continuing to grow strongly, with sales
in the second quarter rising 19 percent in constant currency
terms to $423 million, making it an important plank of
Novartis's big cancer drug portfolio.
Consensus forecasts point to sales peaking at $2.06 billion
in 2018, according to Thomson Reuters Cortellis.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Goodman)