ZURICH, March 31 Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG
reiterated its 2016 group outlook when releasing on
Thursday updated 2015 financial data under a new divisional
structure it had announced in January.
"Group net sales and core operating income in 2016 are
expected to be broadly in line with the prior year (in constant
currencies (cc)), after absorbing the impact of generic
competition. Generic competition impact on sales is expected to
be as much as $3.2 billion compared to $2.2 billion in 2015," it
said.
"Excluding Gleevec/Glivec generic impact, we would expect
group net sales to grow mid-single digit (cc) and group core
operating income to grow in the mid-teens (cc)."
(Reporting by Michael Shields)