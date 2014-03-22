ZURICH, March 22 Results of two late-stage
clinical trials showed high efficacy for Novartis' drug
secukinumab when used by patients suffering from
moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, the Swiss drugmaker said on
Saturday.
The results of the Phase III studies presented at the
American Academy of Dermatology in Denver showed how effective
secukinumab was in clearing patients' skin when administered
with a pre-filled syringe or autoinjector pen.
Both methods of delivery allow patients to self-administer
the drug at home or in the workplace rather than having to visit
a healthcare practice.
"It is important that people living with psoriasis, a
chronic skin disease, have highly effective and safe treatments
they can conveniently self-administer," said Tim Wright, global
head of development for Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Plaque psoriasis is a painful and unsightly skin condition
which is known to cause itching and scaling and affects
approximately 125 million people.
Patients administering secukinumab experienced significant
improvements in clearing skin after 12 weeks versus placebo,
while patient satisfaction scores were also consistently high,
Novartis said.
The data follow results last year showing the drug was
superior to Amgen's Enbrel in a head-to-head study.
Novartis has filed the drug, which is also called AIN457,
for approval by health regulators in Europe and the United
States.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mark Potter)