ZURICH, Sept 24 Novartis on Thursday named Harvard Medical School cancer specialist James Bradner as head of biomedical research with a seat on its executive committee as of March 2016.

Bradner succeeds Mark Fishman, who is retiring after a 13-year stint leading the Swiss company's drug discovery and early clinical development efforts.

Bradner will be based in Cambridge, Massachusetts and report to Chief Executive Joseph Jimenez. He will join Novartis at the start of next year and work alongside Fishman during a transition period, Novartis said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)