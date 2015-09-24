ZURICH, Sept 24 Novartis on Thursday
named Harvard Medical School cancer specialist James Bradner as
head of biomedical research with a seat on its executive
committee as of March 2016.
Bradner succeeds Mark Fishman, who is retiring after a
13-year stint leading the Swiss company's drug discovery and
early clinical development efforts.
Bradner will be based in Cambridge, Massachusetts and report
to Chief Executive Joseph Jimenez. He will join Novartis at the
start of next year and work alongside Fishman during a
transition period, Novartis said in a statement.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)