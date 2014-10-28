BRIEF-Regen Biopharma restructures management stock compensation
* Management team has agreed to collectively cancel 16.5 million common shares and 15 million series a preferred shares
ZURICH Oct 28 Swiss drugmaker Novartis reported better-than-expected results on Tuesday, as a pre-tax gain from the sale of its Idenix shareholding offset full copycat competition to its former best-selling blood pressure pill Diovan.
Third-quarter sales came in at $14.7 billion, up 4 percent from a year earlier. Core earnings per share (EPS) -- the measure most followed by investors -- rose 10 percent to $1.37.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast sales of $14.54 billion and core EPS of $1.31.
The Basel-based firm kept its financial outlook for the full year unchanged, predicting low-to-mid-single digit sales growth in constant exchange rate terms. It also forecasts core operating income to grow at a mid-to-high-single digit rate. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
March 15 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday its experimental drug to treat patients with a severe form of myasthenia gravis (MG), a rare neuromuscular disease, met the main goals of a study.
* Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announces positive data from investigator-sponsored trial of firdapse® in treating musk antibody positive myasthenia gravis