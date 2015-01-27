BRIEF-Allergan Plc says CEO Brenton Saunders's 2016 total compensation $4.1 mln - SEC Filing
* Allergan Plc- CEO Brenton L. Saunders's 2016 total compensation $4.1 million - SEC Filing
ZURICH Jan 27 Swiss drugmaker Novartis forecast sales and profit to grow at a faster pace this year as recent drug successes and its portfolio overhaul help it weather the impact of generic competition.
The Basel-based firm on Tuesday guided for mid-single digit sales growth and for core operating income to increase at a high-single digit rate at constant exchange rates in 2015.
Excluding the impact of currency moves, net sales rose 4 percent in the fourth quarter to $14.63 billion, compared to the average forecast for $14.6 billion in a Reuters poll. Core net income rose 9 percent to $2.9 billion in line with forecasts.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
WASHINGTON, March 24 House of Representative Ways and Means Committee chairman Kevin Brady said on Friday that following the withdrawal of a healthcare law the Republican agenda would be to move quickly to craft a tax reform bill.