Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
ZURICH, April 23 Swiss drugmaker Novartis on Thursday maintained its 2015 guidance as it posted first-quarter core net income that beat expectations.
The group reported a 7 percent year-on-year fall in first-quarter net sales in continuing operations to $11.9 billion, while sales rose 3 percent at constant currencies. Total group net sales were $12.5 billion.
Novartis generated net income in continuing operations of $3.2 billion, down 4 percent in dollar terms on the same period last year but up 8 percent at constant currencies. Total group net income was $3.1 billion.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast total group net sales of $12.6 billion and group core net income of $2.9 billion.
"We are on track to deliver our full-year guidance," Chief Executive Joseph Jimenez said in a statement. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.