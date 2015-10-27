ZURICH Oct 27 Novartis reported
third-quarter core net income fell, missing analyst forecasts as
the cancer portfolio acquired from GlaxoSmithKline and the Swiss
company's newer products failed to offset continuing weakness at
its eye-care business Alcon.
The stronger dollar also hurt results.
Core net income was $3.06 billion, the world's biggest
seller of prescription drugs reported, compared to the average
analyst estimate of $3.128 billion in a Reuters poll. Sales fell
to $12.265 billion, compared to the poll average of $12.62
billion.
Novartis still expects annual sales to grow at a
mid-single-digit percentage rate, with core operating income
growing at high single digits, stripping out currency effects,
it said on Tuesday.
