ZURICH Jan 27 Novartis's fourth-quarter core net income missed analyst expectations amid a slump at its Alcon eye care unit, prompting the Swiss drugmaker to replace the divion's head amid a restructuring that will cost $1.4 billion over five years.

Core net income was $2.707 billion in the fourth quarter, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, compared to the average analyst forecast of $2.967.

Sales slipped to $12.52 billion, against the analysts' estimates of $13.044 billion.

Novartis said Mike Ball will take over as head of Alcon, replacing Jeff George. (Reporting by John Miller)