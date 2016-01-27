ZURICH Jan 27 Novartis's fourth-quarter core
net income missed analyst expectations amid a slump at its Alcon
eye care unit, prompting the Swiss drugmaker to replace the
divion's head amid a restructuring that will cost $1.4 billion
over five years.
Core net income was $2.707 billion in the fourth quarter,
the company said in a statement on Wednesday, compared to the
average analyst forecast of $2.967.
Sales slipped to $12.52 billion, against the analysts'
estimates of $13.044 billion.
Novartis said Mike Ball will take over as head of Alcon,
replacing Jeff George.
