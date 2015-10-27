* Q3 core net income down 2 pct to $3.06 bln vs f'cast $3.13
* Sales down 6 pct to $12.27 bln vs f'cast $12.62 bln
* Alcon continues slump, recovery plan to be unveiled in Jan
* Shares down 1.8 percent
By John Miller
ZURICH, Oct 27 Novartis agreed in
principle to pay $390 million to settle U.S. allegations that it
used kickbacks to speciality pharmacies to push sales of some
drugs, the Swiss company said on Tuesday, hitting third-quarter
earnings.
The U.S. Department of Justice had sued Novartis in federal
court, originally seeking up to $3.35 billion on grounds the
world's biggest seller of prescription drugs sought illegally to
boost sales of drugs covered by the U.S.-government backed
Medicare and Medicaid programmes.
The $390 million provision for a settlement, still pending
final agreement by U.S. authorities, pushed third-quarter net
income down 42 percent to $1.8 billion.
Novartis's underlying results also missed analyst forecasts,
as weakness at its eyecare business Alcon and a strong dollar
offset the benefits of an enlarged cancer drug portfolio
acquired from GlaxoSmithKline.
Its shares, down 3.7 percent this year, fell 1.8 percent to
88.90 Swiss francs by 1142 GMT.
Chief Executive Joe Jimenez told reporters Novartis had made
the disputed payments to ensure patients took their drugs,
including treatments to prevent rejection of transplanted
organs, but U.S. government attorneys disagreed.
"It's something we just believe we want to put behind us,"
Jimenez said. Novartis said it neither admitted nor denied
liability as part of the settlement.
The lawsuit had accused Novartis of paying rebates to induce
speciality pharmacies to recommend iron-reducing Exjade and
immunosuppressant Myfortic. The case had been scheduled to go to
trial on Monday.
Novartis had to pay $422 million in 2010 to settle a U.S.
kickback probe.
A separate U.S. government claim accusing it of paying
multimillion-dollar kickbacks, including a $9,750 dinner for
three at a Japanese restaurant, is scheduled to go to trial in
2016. Jimenez declined comment on any settlement talks.
INTENSE COMPETITION
The maker of painkiller Voltaren said core net income fell 2
percent to $3.06 billion, compared with an average analyst
estimate of $3.13 billion in a Reuters poll. The figure rose 13
percent at constant currencies.
Sales fell 6 percent to $12.27 billion, compared with the
poll average of $12.62 billion. The number was up 6 percent at
constant currencies.
Novartis's Sandoz generics unit posted strong sales of $2.3
billion, led by a 28 percent increase in sales of
biopharmaceuticals including its Glatopa version of Copaxone to
treat multiple sclerosis.
But Alcon continued its slump, driven by declining surgical
equipment sales and generics competition. Jimenez said an Alcon
recovery plan would be unveiled in January.
"It's a good business but it's suffering from some intense
competition, as well as we have not been as innovative on Alcon
as we should be," he told Reuters. "The plan that we are going
to unveil in January ... will play heavily on the innovation
front."
New drugs including heart medicine Entresto, forecast to
generate $4.7 billion in sales in 2020 according to Thomson
Reuters Cortellis, have not yet contributed significantly to
results. "It's very early," Jimenez said.
Novartis kept full-year guidance for annual sales to grow by
around 5 percent with core operating income growing at high
single digits, stripping out currency effects. "We got whacked
by currencies in this quarter," Jimenez said. "I still feel very
bullish on our core business performance."
($1 = 0.9823 Swiss francs)
