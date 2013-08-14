* Reinhardt says diversification is the correct strategy
* Under pressure from investors to act on smaller units
* Says $10 billion acquisition not out of reach
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Aug 14 Less than two weeks into the job,
Novartis AG's new chairman is seeking to appease
investors by suggesting the Swiss drugmaker will review some of
its underperforming businesses in coming weeks.
Global drugmakers have stepped up the pace of restructuring,
as investors clamour for management to unlock value trapped
inside large firms.
Basel-based Novartis has faced calls from investors and
analysts to sell off or expand some of its smaller divisions,
including its vaccines and diagnostics unit and the consumer
health business which includes over-the-counter drugs and an
animal health arm.
In an interview published on Wednesday, chairman Joerg
Reinhardt defended the firm's diversified strategy, but stressed
Novartis would only hang on to businesses that are among world
leaders.
He also raised the spectre that Novartis could make a $10
billion acquisition, which would be its first major deal since
it bought the rest of leading eye care firm Alcon for $39.3
billion in 2010.
"A division should also be attractive enough from a
financial point of view to be kept in our portfolio. It is clear
to me that portfolio management at a company of our size must be
actively pursued," Reinhardt, who took over as chairman at the
start of August, told the Basler Zeitung newspaper.
Rivals are doing the same. Abbot Laboratories split
off its innovative drugs into Abbvie, and Pfizer
spun out its animal health unit into Zoetis.
British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline has also put its soft
drinks brands Lucozade and Ribena up for sale.
Reinhardt is no stranger to Novartis. He worked for the
drugmaker for 28 years before leaving to go to Germany's Bayer
after he lost out on the CEO job to Joe Jimenez.
His comments show he is not afraid to dismantle the legacy
of his predecessor, former chairman and CEO Daniel Vasella, the
architect of the merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz which led to
the formation of Novartis in 1996.
Birgit Kulhoff, a money manager at private bank Rahn &
Bodmer who owns Novartis shares, says sticking to a diversified
strategy would be acceptable for her, as long as Novartis takes
steps to build up some of its smaller businesses.
"I would like to see a Novartis that takes diversification
seriously in terms of being among the market leaders in each of
the business areas they participate in," she said.
"They should either sell them off or increase their
footprint," she said referring to its vaccines and diagnostics,
and OTC and animal health business.
VACCINES ON THE BLOCK?
Diversifying into vaccines looked like a good bet given it
is a growing market and was meant to act as a prop for when
Novartis lost exclusivity on its top-selling medicines.
But the vaccine arm has struggled to catch up with the
market leaders - GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi and Merck
- and was the only one of the Swiss company's five
divisions to report an operating loss in the second quarter.
Reinhardt told the paper it was too early to make a decision
on whether to sell the unit. He said he planned to meet with
investors and other stakeholders this month to get acquainted
with their opinion of the company.
Kulhoff said Novartis may struggle to sell a non-performing
vaccines business and could be better off integrating it into
its pharma division or looking for a joint venture.
Citi analyst Andrew Baum also questioned the vaccines
business' independence from pharma. In a note, he suggested
Reinhardt should look at divesting its OTC business and bulk up
animal health either through acquisitions or a joint venture.
Novartis' consumer health business, which last year
struggled to resolve manufacturing issues at a plant in
Nebraska, had sales of $1 billion in the second quarter.
In terms of firepower for deals, Reinhardt told the paper
that a $10 billion acquisition was not out of reach.
The departure of Vasella in February has also prompted
speculation as to whether Novartis will sell off its
multi-billion stake on cross-town rival Roche.
"Novartis always saw this holding as a financial investment
with strategic components. Nothing will change about that in the
near future," Reinhardt told the paper.
(Editing by David Cowell)