* Rome prosecutors open initial probe - judicial sources
* No-one officially under investigation - sources
* Watchdog fined firms for collusion over cancer drug use
* Novartis, Roche deny watchdog accusations, will appeal
ROME, March 6 Italian prosecutors looking into
allegations of collusion between Roche and Novartis
over a cancer drug suspect the firms of possible fraud
and manipulating the drugs market, judicial sources said on
Thursday.
Prosecutors opened a preliminary probe after Italy's
competition watchdog fined the two Swiss drugmakers for
colluding to try to stop cancer drug Avastin being used to treat
a serious eye disease, sources said on Wednesday.
The watchdog said the companies had sought to prevent
distribution of Roche's Avastin as a treatment for wet
age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in favour of the more
expensive drug Lucentis which is made by Novartis.
The judicial sources said on Thursday that prosecutors
suspected the companies of working together on campaigns to
favour Lucentis, including promoting it to local doctors.
Novartis and Roche strongly denied the regulator's
allegations on Wednesday and said they would appeal against
their fines of 92 million euros ($126.4 million) and 90.5
million euros respectively.
Asked on Thursday about the prosecutors' move, a Novartis
spokesman said: "Novartis cannot speculate on potential actions
of the Italian prosecutors in Rome. We have not been contacted
by the prosecutor's office." Roche referred to its earlier
denial.
At this stage no-one is formally under investigation, the
sources said.
The regulator estimated that the alleged collusion had cost
the Italian health service an additional 45 million euros in
2012 and the figure could possibly exceed an annual 600 million
euros after that.
($1 = 0.7278 euros)
