ZURICH Nov 20 Novartis' Sandoz
unit has agreed to pay $150 million Swiss francs to settle
claims it charged the U.S. and state governments inflated prices
for drugs, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.
Under the deal Novartis will pay the U.S. government $86.5
million and the states of California and Florida $40 million,
and $15.2 million respectively. Ven-a-Care, a drug company from
Florida, will receive $8.3 million.
"Sandoz agreed to the settlement to avoid further costs,
unpleasantness and the uncertainty of a long-winded court
hearing," Novartis spokeswoman Isabel Guerra told Der Sonntag
newspaper.
Novartis made a provision for the $150 million in the second
quarter, the paper said.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)