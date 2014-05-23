ZURICH May 23 EU health regulators have
recommended against approving Novartis's experimental
heart failure drug for the second time this year due to
insufficient evidence it improves symptoms, the Swiss drugmaker
said in a statement on Friday.
The ruling by the European Medicine Agency's Committee for
Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) follows a previous
rebuffal given in January and dashes Novartis's hopes for
approval of serelaxin in Europe this year.
The Basel-based firm was banking on serelaxin, also known as
RLX030, to help replace lost revenue from blood pressure pill
Diovan which faces competition from cheap, copycat medicines.
Tim Wright, global head of development at Novartis
Pharmaceuticals said he was "disappointed" that the drug would
not be available for patients this year, but said the company
was committed to providing further evidence.
Novartis said it would re-submit the drug for approval as
soon as it had data from a second late-stage trial involving
6,300 patients.
Last week U.S. health regulators also turned down an
application to approve serelaxin, citing a lack of sufficient
evidence.
About 5 million people in the United States are living with
chronic heart failure, a progressive weakening of the heart,
according to Novartis. About 1 million people are hospitalised
with episodes of acute heart failure, and about 22 percent of
patients who are hospitalized die within a year.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Greg Mahlich)