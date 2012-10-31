Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
ZURICH Oct 31 Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Wednesday it would spend more than $500 million on a new biotechnology production site in Singapore to support its growing pipeline of biologics.
The Basel-based company said construction of the new site would begin in early 2013 and the facility is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2016.
Novartis said the site will focus on drug substance manufacturing based on cell culture technology.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc on Thursday said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to the drugmaker's support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.