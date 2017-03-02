BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
SEOUL, March 2 South Korea fined Swiss drugmaker Novartis 200 million won ($174,936.80) for paying kickbacks to doctors in exchange for recommending the company's drugs, its drug ministry said on Thursday.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety levied a fine on 30 drug items including Galvus and banned sales of 12 drugs including Exelon for three months, a spokeswoman said.
The sales ban will be effective from March 17 through June 16, the ministry website showed.
Novartis Korea declined to comment.
In August last year, Novartis employees in South Korea were indicted over illegal practices to boost sales of the company's drugs.
($1 = 1,143.2700 won) (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: