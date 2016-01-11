ZURICH Jan 11 Novartis AG has struck
an alliance and licensing agreement with U.S.-based Surface
Oncology to boost its immuno-oncology portfolio, the Swiss
drugmaker said on Monday.
The accord gives Novartis access to four pre-clinical
programmes that target regulatory T cell populations,
inhibitory cytokines, and immunosuppressive metabolites in
tumours, it said without giving any financial details.
The programmes will be explored as monotherapies and in
combination with other therapies in Novartis's immuno-oncology
and targeted therapy portfolios, it added.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Joshua Franklin)