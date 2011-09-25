* Phase III study of pulmonary arterial hypertension patients

* Novartis study shows QTI571 improved walking distance

ZURICH, Sept 25 An investigational therapy has significantly helped people suffering from pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to exercise, the Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Sunday based on the results of a late-stage clinical trial.

The Phase III study found that after 24 weeks the investigational therapy QTI571 helped PAH patients walk farther, compared with a placebo.

Evidence indicates that QTI571 targets an underlying cause of PAH by counteracting uncontrolled growth of arterial smooth muscle cells, Novartis said.

PAH is a chronic disease that progresses rapidly and can result in right ventricular heart failure and death, Novartis said.

An estimated 260,000 people globally suffer from the condition and about half of those who receive a PAH diagnosis die within five years, it added.

"If approved, QTI571 has the potential to provide a further treatment option for patients where current therapies are not providing sufficient benefit in the treatment of this life-threatening disease," said Trevor Mundel, global head of development in Novartis's pharmaceutical division.

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Greg Mahlich)