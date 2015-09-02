Sept 2 Some leukemia patients who had exhausted
other treatment options have no trace of the disease more than
four years after being treated with an experimental type of
therapy called CAR T cells in a small pilot study at the
University of Pennsylvania.
The 14-patient study, which began in the summer of 2010,
enrolled patients who had failed to benefit from standard
treatments for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a cancer of
white blood cells that most commonly affects adults.
They were given one treatment with CTL019, a therapy
developed by the university and licensed to Swiss drugmaker
Novartis AG. Patients have since been monitored to
assess durability of the therapy's benefits.
The treatment is made by taking immune system soldiers
called T cells from the body, genetically modifying them to have
cancer-spotting abilities of antibodies, and then infusing the
altered cells back into the patient.
The first patient to receive the therapy is cancer-free
after five years and another of the first three enrolled
patients also remains in remission, the university said on
Wednesday.
All signs of cancer disappeared in four patients, or 29
percent, but one of them died almost two years after therapy due
to an unrelated infection.
"The durability of the remissions we have observed in this
study are remarkable and have given us great hope that
personalized cell therapies are going to be important options
for patients," said Dr. David Porter, director of blood and
marrow transplantation at the university's Abramson Cancer
Center.
Another four patients achieved some reduction in tumors,
with responses lasting an average of about seven months.
Six patients, or 43 percent, failed to respond to therapy,
and their leukemia progressed within one to nine months.
Novartis plans next year to seek marketing approval of
CTL019 to treat pediatric patients with another cancer of the
white blood cells, acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Although it can
occur in adults, it is the most common type of cancer in
children.
Novartis is considered in the lead among a handful of
companies racing to develop and launch CAR T cells to treat
blood cancers, including Kite Pharma Inc, Juno
Therapeutics Inc and Bluebird Bio Inc.
But the therapies can cause a life-threatening inflammation
called cytokine release syndrome, which was seen in all patients
who responded to CTL019 in the University of Pennsylvania study.
All patients recovered from the inflammation, including some
treated with steroids.
