ZURICH Oct 2 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration has accepted Novartis unit Sandoz's
regulatory submission for approval of a biosimilar copy of
Amgen's blockbuster Enbrel drug, the Swiss drugmaker
said on Friday.
Biosimilars aim to copy biologic products, which are made
inside living cells, but they can never be exact duplicates, so
biosimilar manufacturers need to conduct clinical trials to show
their products work as intended.
Enbrel, or etanercept as the drug is known generically, is a
big prize since it was the world's fifth-biggest selling
medicine in 2014 with sales of nearly $9 billion.
Amgen, which sells the drug in North America, booked Enbrel
sales of $4.7 billion last year. Pfizer sells Enbrel
elsewhere.
Merck and Samsung Bioepis last month won approval
for biosimilar etanercept in South Korea and a copy is also on
the way in Europe, where Samsung is working with
Biogen, but Sandoz said it believed it was the first
company to receive a U.S. FDA file acceptance.
Sandoz is seeking approval for all indications included in
the label for Enbrel, a so-called anti-TNF drug, which is used
to treat a range of autoimmune diseases including rheumatoid
arthritis and psoriasis, it said in a statement.
Novartis last month launched the first biosimilar drug in
the United States after a U.S. appeals court declined to stop
the sale of the company's copycat version of Amgen's
blockbuster cancer drug Neupogen.
Insurers and government healthcare systems hope biosimilars
will cost the public 40 percent to 50 percent less than the
original drugs and experience in Europe suggests that steep
discounts are being offered in some markets.
"Sandoz believes that the totality of evidence in its
submission, including two pivotal clinical studies, will
demonstrate that the proposed biosimilar is essentially the same
as the reference product," Novartis said on Friday.
The potential for biosimilars to take a large slice of the
market is grabbing the attention of both healthcare providers,
who see big budget savings, and investors, worried about the
impact on the profts of companies making original products.
