ZURICH, April 7 Novartis said U.S.
health regulators have granted the Swiss drugmaker's meningitis
B vaccine Bexsero breakthrough therapy status.
The Basel-based company in a statement on Monday said it
plans to file for U.S. approval of Bexsero as early as the
second quarter of this year.
Bexsero is widely seen as crucial to Novartis' vaccines
business, which has struggled to catch market leaders
GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi and Merck. The
business was the only one of Novartis' five divisions to report
a full-year operating loss in 2013.
The vaccine already has approval in Europe, Canada and
Australia and has been administered at several universities in
the United States to stop outbreaks of meningitis across
campuses.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Christopher Cushing)