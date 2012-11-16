* Swiss drugmaker's big bet on vaccines yet to reap rewards
* Hopes pinned on meningitis vaccine after EU green light
* Vaccines head says sales to ramp up "over the years"
* Unit could be sold, unless Bexsero a success - analysts
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Nov 16 The European Medicines Agency has
thrown Novartis' loss-making vaccines business a
lifeline by recommending its meningitis B shot for approval,
which means the pressure is on to make the product a commercial
success.
Novartis paid $5.1 billion to gain full control of U.S.
vaccine maker Chiron Corp in 2006 in a major bet on vaccines
designed to reduce its dependence on prescription drugs ahead of
a wave of patent expiries.
But the division has gobbled up research and development
cash with little return, making the European backing for its
"MenB" vaccine Bexsero a key event.
"(It) will allow breathing space for management that has
been under investor pressure to improve the outlook for the
sub-scale vaccines division," said Deutsche Bank analyst Tim
Race.
Chief Executive Joseph Jimenez has stood by the division,
saying he still believed it could be a "profitable and important
part of the company." But he has also denied that Novartis is
"wed" to any of its units.
Diversifying into vaccines looked a good bet, given they are
biological medicines t hat are less exposed to generic
competition. Moreover, the world vaccine market is growing and
expected reach $40 billion by 2015, according to the Centre for
Vaccine Ethics and Policy.
But Novartis' division has struggled to catch up with market
leaders GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi and Merck
. It posted a $22 million operating loss in the third
quarter - the only one of Novartis' five units to be in the red.
PROBLEM CHILD
"You can say it's the problem child of Novartis," said
Birgit Kulhoff, a money manager at private bank Rahm & Bodmer in
Zurich. "2014 will be the year when they make the ultimate
decision about what they're going to do with the division."
The European drug agency's recommendation, which is likely
to be formally endorsed early next year, is clearly good news -
but it will not automatically translate into sales.
Bexsero's success hinges on convincing cash-strapped
government healthcare systems to add it to their vaccination
programmes - and that may not be easy, given the fact that MenB
disease, while serious, is becoming rarer.
Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson, for example, forecasts 2020
sales of $700 million for the vaccine, a far cry from the
multi-billion dollar sales potential heralded by some a few
years ago.
Novartis' head of vaccines Andrin Oswald said he was "quite
confident" countries which have a high incidence of the disease,
like Britain and Ireland, would add Bexsero to their programmes,
although he downplayed expectations of strong 2013 sales.
"We plan to start selling next year and then we expect the
vaccine to start to ramp up nicely over the years," Andrin
Oswald told Reuters in a telephone interview on Friday.
Oswald disputed that there was a deadline hanging over the
division, saying the business had come a long way, having
already won approval for another meningitis vaccine Menveo and
anticipating approval of its cell culture flu vaccine.
"If I look at our pipeline there are other promising
products in there. It may take another few more years but I
think as long as we deliver and bring good vaccines and
innovation to the market we are on the right track."
Oswald said Novartis was still in discussions with U.S.
health regulators, where there was some scepticism about the
public health need for a single MenB shot given the low disease
incidence at present.
He said Novartis favoured a possible combination shot of
Bexsero with Menveo. "If the discussions go as we think we may
be able to start Phase III (clinical trials) in a reasonable
amount of time," he said.
PROFITABILITY VS GROWTH
Some analysts are sceptical if the division will be able eke
out a profit this year after racking up an operating loss of
$291 million in the first nine months, despite seasonal flu
sales.
"The unit barely breaks even on the back of the seasonal flu
vaccine only," said Vontobel analyst Andrew Weiss. "There's a
huge amount of expenses in R&D really in trying to get away from
this seasonality and being a rounder business."
Jefferies analyst Jeffrey Holford says Novartis could create
more value if it were to divest the business - which also
contains a diagnostics segment - in two separate parts.
A standalone vaccines business could fetch $6.3 billion,
while disposing of the diagnostics business could bring in a
further $1.3 billion, he argued in a September research note.
But Oswald said it took time to build up a vaccines
business, arguing: "The key priority right now is not to make
the business more profitable but to grow it."