UPDATE 2-German drugmaker Stada surges after bid approaches from Cinven and rival
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Adds other suitors, non-executive board's stance, considerations of joint bid with Polpharma)
ZURICH Oct 25 The Chief Executive of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is confident its flu vaccines manufactured in Italy are safe and does not expect further countries to ban sales or halt deliveries.
In a conference call to journalists, Chief Executive Joseph Jimenez said Novartis shipped the two vaccines produced in Italy to European markets and parts of Asia.
He said he did not expect other countries to take action to suspend deliveries but he could not rule this out.
Novartis reported worse-than-expected third quarter sales on Thursday, dragged down by the loss of a U.S. patent on its top-selling blood pressure drug Diovan and tough comparisons at its Sandoz unit.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Adds other suitors, non-executive board's stance, considerations of joint bid with Polpharma)
Feb 13 Dar Al Dawa Development And Investment Co :
* General Electric Co - Co and Aluminium of Greece signed a 10-year agreement to implement digital smelter solutions for AOG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: