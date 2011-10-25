* NVA237 and QVA149 require additional clinical studies
* Novartis CEO says doesn't have updated timetable for drugs
* Vectura shares fall more than 20 percent
(Adds analyst comment, shares, background)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Oct 25 Two lung drugs being developed by
Novartis and its British partner Vectura face
delays in the United States, the Swiss drugmaker said on
Tuesday.
The news represents a significant setback for Vectura, the
Swiss drugmaker's small partner, and shares in the British
inhaled medicine specialist tumbled more than 20 percent in
early trading.
NVA237, or glycopyrronium bromide, will require additional
clinical data to support its U.S. submission and will
consequently be delayed, Novartis said in an update with
third-quarter results.
The changes to the NVA237 programme will also affect
approval timing for QVA149, and additional clinical studies will
be required for this product as well in the United States.
NVA237 helps patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary
disease (COPD) in a similar way to a rival drug called Spiriva
from Pfizer and Boehringer Ingelheim.
Novartis wants to combine it with another drug, indacaterol,
to treat COPD, as it takes on market leader GlaxoSmithKline
by developing a new kind of two-in-one medicine.
U.S. authorities have approved a 75 microgram dose of
indacaterol, but Novartis failed to win backing for its higher
150 mcg dose.
Novartis gave no details about the issues delaying the two
products, but the fact both NVA237 and QVA149 are affected
suggests there could be a problem with the dose response,
according to Michael King, an analyst with Nomura Code.
King said the need for additional clinical studies could add
more than two years to the development programme, depending on
the nature of the additional studies.
Novartis CEO Joe Jimenez told reporters he did not have an
updated timetable for the two lung drugs.
In Europe, NVA237 has been submitted for approval under the
brand name Seebri Breezhaler, and the target to submit QVA149
for approval remains on track for 2012 in Europe and the rest of
world.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Will Waterman)