(Refiles to additional subscribers, no changes to text)

ZURICH Jan 24 Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Friday its omalizumab treatment was backed by a committee of the European regulator for patients with a severe form of hives.

The European Commission generally follows committee recommendations, though it is not obliged to.

Omalizumab, which is also known as Xolair, is already approved for treating severe asthma. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)