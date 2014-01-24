BRIEF-China Meheco unit to set up medicine unit in Hubei
* Says its controlling pharmaceutical unit plans to use 10 million yuan to set up a medicine unit in Hubei
ZURICH Jan 24 Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Friday its omalizumab treatment was backed by a committee of the European regulator for patients with a severe form of hives.
The European Commission generally follows committee recommendations, though it is not obliged to.
Omalizumab, which is also known as Xolair, is already approved for treating severe asthma. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 21, 2017, under the symbol "6545"
* To conevene AGM on March 30 to discuss board proposal of cash dividend of 5 fils per share for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: