ZURICH, Sept 23 Novartis cancer drug
Zykadia showed positive results in a phase III clinical trial in
treating patients with a form of lung cancer, the Swiss
drugmaker said on Friday.
Zykadia, whose generic name is ceritinib, displayed
significant improvement in progression-free survival compared to
standard chemotherapy in previously untreated patients with
advanced anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive non-small cell lung
cancer, it said.
Zykadia is an oral, selective inhibitor of anaplastic
lymphoma kinase, a gene that can fuse with others to form an
abnormal "fusion protein" that promotes tumours. It has been
approved in 55 countries and generated second-quarter sales of
$24 million.
