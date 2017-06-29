ZURICH, June 29 The European Commission has
approved expanding the use of Zykadia (ceritinib) to include the
first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell
lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumours are anaplastic lymphoma kinase
(ALK)-positive, Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on
Thursday.
In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the
expanded use of Zykadia to include the first-line treatment of
patients with metastatic NSCLC whose tumours are ALK-positive.
(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)