BRIEF-Minerva Neurosciences reports Q4 loss per share $0.27
* Minerva Neurosciences reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results and business updates
ZURICH Nov 21 Novartis Ag
* Novartis says Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) gives positive opinion recommending approval of Cosentyx for first-line treatment of moderate-to-severe psoriasis patients Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
* Minerva Neurosciences reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results and business updates
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals announces completion of enrollment for ZYN002 in two Phase 2 clinical trials for epilepsy and osteoarthritis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Outlines plans for spring 2017 field tests of novel yield trait gene C3003 in Camelina and canola