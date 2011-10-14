Oct 14 The Canadian province of Nova Scotia sold C$250 million ($248 million) in a reopening of an existing issue on Friday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 4.10 percent notes, due June 1, 2021, were priced at 106.296 to yield 3.329 percent or 95 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Royal Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale. ($1=C$1.01) (Reporting by Pam Niimi)