* Share purchases could be carried out during next 12 months

* Novatek shares jump on the announcement (Adds detail, comments, updates shares)

MOSCOW, June 7 Russia's No.2 gas producer Novatek said on Thursday it would buy back about $600 million worth of shares from the market to help support its share price.

"The decision taken to implement a share buyback program reflects the confidence of the board of directors in the fundamental value of its shares and GDRs," Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay said in a statement.

Novatek shares, which have fallen 24 percent this year amid a global market sell-off driven by the euro zone crisis, jumped nearly 6 percent in Moscow, while its London-listed Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) rose 7.4 percent.

Shares in the company - co-owned by commodity trader Gennady Timchenko - have also come under pressure from government plans to raise taxes to fund increases in spending on social programmes.

A source at the company said Novatek will buy shares - representing around 2 percent of its total market capitalisation - on the market "at a market price".

Novatek said it hired a Sberbank subsidiary to act as an independent broker to carry out the purchases.

Several other Russian companies have announced share buybacks in the past few weeks, including the biggest oil groups Rosneft and Lukoil, as well as oil to telecoms conglomerate Sistema. (Reporting by John Bowker; and Vladimir Soldatkin. Editing by Jane Merriman)