UPDATE 3-Diamond Offshore sees recovery when oil "well over $60"
* Revenue of $391.9 mln vs est $358.3 mln (Updates shares; adds outlook)
MOSCOW Aug 29 Board of Russia's largest non-state gas producer Novatek recommended to pay 2.5 roubles per share, or 25 roubles per GDR, in the first-half dividend, the company said on Monday.
Total dividend pay-out will amount to 7.59 billion roubles ($262 million). ($1 = 28.955 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
* Revenue of $391.9 mln vs est $358.3 mln (Updates shares; adds outlook)
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds settled oil prices; updates throughout; adds higher gold prices)
CHICAGO, Feb 6 Opponents of Peabody Energy Corp's reorganization plan have filed an emergency appeal against a key piece of the coal producer's proposal they say violates U.S. bankruptcy law by prematurely requiring creditors to promise support it.