MOSCOW, July 13 Novatek Gas&Power, Switzerland-based trading arm of Russia's second largest gas producer Novatek, has signed a 10-year gas supply deal with German utility EnBW, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters on Friday.

A Novatek spokesman declined to comment, while an EnBW spokesman said his company respected a wish by EnBW's counterparty to remain unnamed when the deal was initially announced on Thursday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Vera Eckert in Frankfurt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)