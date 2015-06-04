PARIS, June 4 Yamal LNG, led by Russia's Novatek
, has recently clinched several deals to pre-sell
liquefied natural gas from the project, Novatek's CEO said, as a
prerequisite for much-sought fund raising amid Western
sanctions.
Leonid Mikhelson also said Russian banks have preliminary
agreed to provide $4 billion in support to the project, which is
still seeking financing from Chinese banks.
Novatek has announced agreements with France's Engie
and Shell, which almost completed the Arctic
project order book.
On top of these agreements, Novatek's Chief Executive
Leonid Mikhelson told reporters on the sidelines of the world
gas congress in Paris that Yamal LNG will soon strike a deal
with energy trader Gunvor to sell it liquefied natural gas.
(Reporting by Michel Rose, additional reporting by Oleg
Vukmanovic and Denis Pinchuk; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin and
David Evans)