By Michel Rose

PARIS, June 4 Yamal LNG, led by Russia's Novatek , has recently clinched several deals to pre-sell liquefied natural gas from the project, Novatek's CEO said, as a prerequisite for much-needed funds that have been hampered by Western sanctions.

Leonid Mikhelson also said Russian banks had preliminarily agreed to provide $4 billion in support to the project, which is still seeking financing from Chinese banks and international exporting agencies.

Novatek has announced agreements with France's Engie and Shell, which almost completed the Arctic project order book.

In addition to these agreements, Novatek's Chief Executive Leonid Mikhelson told reporters on the sidelines of the world gas congress in Paris that Yamal LNG will soon strike a deal with energy trader Gunvor to sell it liquefied natural gas.

Gunvor, whose co-founder Gennady Timchenko is also a major stakeholder in Novatek, has long sought to join forces with Novatek in selling LNG to energy-hungry Asia and elsewhere.

"We are working towards the contract on deliveries of small quantities of LNG, it's likely that will be this month," Mikhelson said, declining to disclose volumes or other details.

Novatek has been courting buyers for its LNG, as guaranteed supply contracts may help partners obtain project financing for the development, which is key to Russia carving out a greater share of the frozen sea-borne gas market.

Novatek holds 60 percent, and France's Total and Chinese CNPC control 20 percent each of the project, which is due to start shipping LNG in 2017, with peak production of 16.5 million tonnes a year seen in 2021.

Financing the $27 billion Yamal LNG project became harder after the United States imposed sanctions on Timchenko, barring partners from raising funds in U.S. dollars.

Mikhelson said Russian lenders, Sberbank and Gazprombank, had preliminarily agreed to provide the project financial support of $3 billion and $1 billion respectively.

Novatek and Total, which is also a holder of 18 percent in the Russian company, had targeted the middle of the year to finalise the funding package, expected to include European credit agencies, Russian institutions and Chinese banks, which would provide funds in euros, roubles and yuan.

The project needs $20 billion in loans for 15 years, Mikhelson said.

Asked if the fact the package had yet to be finalised meant it was in difficulty, Mikhelson said good progress had been made.

"We are on track to secure financing by the middle of this year. The documents that are being discussed are so sophisticated and signed by a big number of players and banks," he said, adding that Chinese banks had said during a Russian-Chinese meeting in Beijing in April they expected the process to be finished by the end of July. (Additional reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Denis Pinchuk; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin and David Evans)