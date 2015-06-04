* Yamal LNG pre-sold almost all its gas
* Project's financing constrained by the sanctions
(Adds details, quotes)
By Michel Rose
PARIS, June 4 Yamal LNG, led by Russia's Novatek
, has recently clinched several deals to pre-sell
liquefied natural gas from the project, Novatek's CEO said, as a
prerequisite for much-needed funds that have been hampered by
Western sanctions.
Leonid Mikhelson also said Russian banks had preliminarily
agreed to provide $4 billion in support to the project, which is
still seeking financing from Chinese banks and international
exporting agencies.
Novatek has announced agreements with France's Engie
and Shell, which almost completed the Arctic
project order book.
In addition to these agreements, Novatek's Chief Executive
Leonid Mikhelson told reporters on the sidelines of the world
gas congress in Paris that Yamal LNG will soon strike a deal
with energy trader Gunvor to sell it liquefied natural gas.
Gunvor, whose co-founder Gennady Timchenko is also a major
stakeholder in Novatek, has long sought to join forces with
Novatek in selling LNG to energy-hungry Asia and elsewhere.
"We are working towards the contract on deliveries of small
quantities of LNG, it's likely that will be this month,"
Mikhelson said, declining to disclose volumes or other details.
Novatek has been courting buyers for its LNG, as guaranteed
supply contracts may help partners obtain project financing for
the development, which is key to Russia carving out a greater
share of the frozen sea-borne gas market.
Novatek holds 60 percent, and France's Total and
Chinese CNPC control 20 percent each of the project, which is
due to start shipping LNG in 2017, with peak production of 16.5
million tonnes a year seen in 2021.
Financing the $27 billion Yamal LNG project became harder
after the United States imposed sanctions on Timchenko, barring
partners from raising funds in U.S. dollars.
Mikhelson said Russian lenders, Sberbank and
Gazprombank, had preliminarily agreed to provide the project
financial support of $3 billion and $1 billion respectively.
Novatek and Total, which is also a holder of 18 percent in
the Russian company, had targeted the middle of the year to
finalise the funding package, expected to include European
credit agencies, Russian institutions and Chinese banks, which
would provide funds in euros, roubles and yuan.
The project needs $20 billion in loans for 15 years,
Mikhelson said.
Asked if the fact the package had yet to be finalised meant
it was in difficulty, Mikhelson said good progress had been
made.
"We are on track to secure financing by the middle of this
year. The documents that are being discussed are so
sophisticated and signed by a big number of players and banks,"
he said, adding that Chinese banks had said during a
Russian-Chinese meeting in Beijing in April they expected the
process to be finished by the end of July.
(Additional reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Denis Pinchuk;
editing by Vladimir Soldatkin and David Evans)