By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Nov 15 Russia's second-largest gas
producer Novatek expects to increase its 2012 gas
output by around 6 to 7 percent, the company's Chief Financial
Officer Mark Gyetvay said on Tuesday.
Novatek plans to produce 51-52 billion cubic metres of gas
this year, just over a tenth of Russian state gas export
monopoly Gazprom's expected output, and up from 37.78
bcm in 2010.
"Based on next year's development programme, we can
anticipate production growth in natural gas in a range of 6 to 7
percent for the upcoming year, which is on top of significant
percentage increase year-on-year in 2011," Gyetvay told a
conference call.
He added that the growth will be achieved due to development
of its largest production asset, the Arctic Yurkharovskoye
field, where output capacity is set to grow by 4 bcm to around
37 bcm next year.
Gyetvay was speaking at a conference call for Novatek's
third-quarter results, which saw the company's net profit
decline 17 percent year-on-year on the back of 6.3 billion
roubles ($206.3 million)exchange rate loss.
He said the company will continue suffering from the foreign
exchange market losses as long as the euro zone is in a debt
crisis.
($1 = 30.534 Russian Roubles)
