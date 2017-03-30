SABETTA, Yamal, Russia, March 30 Russia can and
will become the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG)
producer, President Vladimir Putin told the chief executives of
Novatek and Total via video link on
Thursday.
Russia's Novatek and France's Total, along with Chinese
partners, are preparing to launch Yamal LNG, which will be
Russia's second LNG plant, this October.
Putin said on Thursday that he would continue to support
projects such as Yamal LNG. Novatek is currently studying the
possibility of building another LNG plant, Arctic LNG-2.
