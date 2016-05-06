Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 6 Novatek Microelectronics:
* Says consolidated outlook for revenue from T$11.4 billion to T$11.9 billion, for Q2 2016
* Says gross margin from 27.5 pct to 28.5 pct
* Says operating profit ratio from 12 pct to 13 pct
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/ymfJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order