* Gazprom losing domestic market share
* Novatek's shares up 3.3 percent
(Combines previous stories, adds detail, quote)
MOSCOW Dec 5 Novatek, Russia's
second-largest natural gas producer, has reached a deal to
deliver 27 billion cubic metres of gas, worth up to almost $4
billion, to Mosenergo in 2013-2015, the electricity
generator said.
Novatek and top Russian oil company Rosneft have
recently been taking domestic market share from Gazprom
, Russia's largest gas producer and the major supplier
to Mosenergo.
The deal, approved by Novatek's board, will be discussed at
an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGM) on Jan.
9, 2013, Novatek said on Wednesday. Mosenergo valued it at up to
121 billion roubles ($3.9 billion).
Novatek's shares rose 3.3 percent on the news, outperforming
the broader Moscow stock market, which was up 1.75
percent as of 1325 GMT.
Novatek said the deal would facilitate closer access to
end-consumers.
"The contract will allow Novatek to considerably reduce the
present volume of natural gas sold to wholesale gas traders in
relation to the company's overall natural gas sales volumes
mix," it said.
Mosenergo supplies power to the Moscow area, covering 60
percent of its electricity needs with 15 plants.
($1 = 30.8495 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; additional reporting by
Nastya Lyrchikova; Editing by Jason Bush and Jane Baird)