* Port, gateway for Yamal LNG gas, due to be launched in
2018
* Russia sees LNG as a top priority for energy exports
* Would allow country to diversify away from pipeline
exports
* Novatek lobbying for lifting Gazprom's export monopoly
By Olesya Astakhova
SABETTA, Russia, July 20 Novatek,
Russia's No.2 gas producer, on Friday started building a $30
billion Arctic port designed as a gateway for liquefied natural
gas exports, signalling a drive by Moscow to diversify away from
its reliance on pipeline exports to Europe.
The port of Sabetta would allow Russia to increase exports
to China and other Asian countries and could let Novatek
challenge the monopoly on gas exports of Gazprom, Russia's No.1
gas producer.
President Vladimir Putin has said liquefied natural gas
(LNG) is a political priority for Russia, the world's largest
conventional gas producer.
The country has remained dependent on pipelines to deliver
its gas to Europe, its main export market and source of revenue,
while rivals such as Norway and Qatar have pressed ahead with
seaborne LNG.
The ceremony to start construction of the port represented a
major milestone for Novatek and its partner Total, after years
of planning and discussions.
Investors have been keenly awaiting the beginning of the
project, while the rival Gazprom-led Shtokman project in the
Barents Sea is struggling to get off the ground.
The project was approved last year by Putin. It is scheduled
to fully open in 2018 when Novatek - where Gennady Timchenko,
well-connected co-owner of Gunvor trading powerhouse, controls
over 20 percent - in partnership with France's Total,
will launch LNG production on the Yamal peninsula.
A letter was rolled into a time capsule and buried at the
site on Friday to mark the occasion. "The creation of the port
will form necessary conditions for exploration and development
of Yamal peninsula's vast oil and gas deposits," it read.
The Yamal region produces 85 percent of Russia's gas, or
one-seventh of global output.
Total investments into the port, including the development
of infrastructure and the completion of an Arctic gas carrier
fleet, are pegged at 1 trillion roubles ($31.3 billion) with
commitments shared between the state and the companies.
GAS EXPORTS DILEMMA
The port's annual capacity is expected to reach more than 30
million tonnes. It will handle oil and gas from the frozen Yamal
fields, with shipments expected to be carried out to the east
during summer via the Northern Sea Route through the Arctic
Ocean with the help of icebreakers.
Novatek plans to launch production of LNG in 2016 when it
plans to liquefy 5 million tonnes of gas, rising to 15 million
tonnes in 2018.
LNG is gas, cooled to minus 162 Celsius (minus 259 degrees
Fahrenheit) into a liquid, which shrinks to less than 1/600 of
its original volume. When it arrives at a re-gasification
terminal in special tankers, it is returned to a gaseous state
and fed into pipelines.
Gazprom has a monopoly on gas exports from Russia, as
stipulated in a 2006 law, and its position has been jealously
guarded by both the company and Russia's government.
But Novatek and other non-state gas producers are lobbying
to lift that barrier, which reduces their selling power to the
domestic market, where prices are regulated by the government.
Novatek may have already made a foray into European gas
trade by striking a delivery agreement with German utility EnBW
, according to sources.
Gazprom will formally handle the export of Yamal LNG
volumes, clearing them with customs, but arrangements for final
marketing to end-users remain unclear.
Yamal LNG would outstrip the Gazprom-led Shtokman project,
where the state giant also partners with Total and Norway's
Statoil.
The Shtokman partners have been unable to come up with an
investment decision due to uncertainties over the tax
environment, global gas demand as well as the unconventional gas
production boom in the United States. Unlike Shtokman, gas from
Yamal LNG was stripped of export duty.
Russia's only LNG plant, which produces 10 million tonnes of
the frozen gas a year, is located in the Pacific island of
Sakhalin and is operated by Gazprom in partnership with Shell
and Mitsui.
($1 = 31.9792 Russian roubles)
(Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Megan Davies and
Pravin Char)