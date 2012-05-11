MOSCOW May 11 Novatek, Russia's top
non-state gas producer, said on Friday its first quarter net
profit attributable to shareholders rose 13.2 percent to 21.25
billion roubles ($704.93 million), beating market expectations.
Novatek said in a statement after the stock market closing
that its revenue was 54.37 billion roubles in the first three
months of 2012 versus 44.9 billion roubles for the same period
last year.
A poll of analysts showed an average forecast of 18.88
billion roubles in first quarter net profit and revenues of
44.86 billion roubles.
Novatek, which has ambitious plans to increase its output
despite Gazprom's monopoly on exports, produced 14.66 billion
cubic metres of gas in the first quarter of 2012, up from 13.43
bcm in the first quarter of last year, an increase of 9 percent.
It is aiming to more than double annual gas production to
12.5 bcm in 2020 through the launch of half a dozen or more new
fields, including a source of gas for Yamal LNG, a project to
build Russia's second liquefied natural gas plant in partnership
with Total.
Total is also a shareholder in Novatek, as is Russia's gas
export monopoly, Gazprom.
($1 = 30.1450 Russian roubles)
