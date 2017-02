MOSCOW Nov 11 Russia's top non-state gas producer Novatek said on Friday it sold 20 percent of the Yamal LNG project to TOTAL for $425 million.

Novatek plans to launch production of liquefied natural gas in the Yamal peninsula in 2016 when it plans to liquefy 5 million tonnes of gas, with the total rising to 15 million tonnes in 2018.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)