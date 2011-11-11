* Net profit declined 17 pct to 8.406 bln rbls in Q3

* Analysts expected net income at 8.18 bln rbls

* Novatek says forex loss at 6.32 bln roubles

* TOTAL paid $425 mln for 20 pct in Yamal LNG (Adds detail)

By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, NOV 11 - Novatek, Russia's No.2 gas producer, reported on Friday a 17 percent year-on-year decrease in its third-quarter net profit due to a 6.3 billion currency exchange rate loss, though the figure still exceeded market forecasts.

It also said that it sold 20 percent of the Yamal LNG project to TOTAL for $425 million. The company plans to launch production of liquefied natural gas in the Yamal peninsula in 2016 when it plans to liquefy 5 million tonnes of gas, with the total rising to 15 million tonnes in 2018.

The company, controlled by oil and gas trader Gennady Timchenko and chief executive Leonid Mikhelson, said net profit attributable to shareholders declined to 8.406 billion roubles in the third quarter of 2011 from 10.105 billion in the same period of 2010.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected net profit to decline to 8.18 billion roubles.

Novatek said the depreciation of the Russian rouble against the US dollar during the third quarter resulted in a foreign exchange loss of 6.315 billion roubles, in line with analysts expectations, because much of its debt is dollar-denominated.

Revenues for the period increased 35.8 percent to 39.980 billion, broadly in line with forecasts, thanks to higher gas production and prices.

As of 1340 GMT Moscow-traded shares in Novatek were off 0.7 percent, in line with the broader market.