(Corrects spelling of 'principle' in paragraph 10)
By Natalie Grover
Aug 10 A vaccine developed by Novavax Inc
was shown to prevent a common respiratory viral
infection in a mid-stage study, taking it one step closer to
becoming the first vaccine for the virus that affects almost all
American children.
A vaccine to protect against the respiratory syncytial
virus, or RSV, has long eluded developers as deficits in the
understanding of the virus' molecular structure and multiple
trial failures have come in the way.
An RSV vaccine represents a $1 billion opportunity in the
United States and potentially double that worldwide, Wedbush
analyst Heather Behanna estimated.
For most older healthy children and adults, the seasonal
infection causes little more than a common cold, but in
high-risk groups - including those with weak immune systems,
young infants and the elderly - it can lead to more serious lung
and airway infections.
Novavax's vaccine was similar to or better than a number of
respiratory vaccines tested in the elderly, data presented on
Monday showed.
Armed with this data, Novavax hopes to begin a late-stage
8,000-10,000 patient study in the elderly later this year,
coinciding with the RSV season in the United States.
Meanwhile, Novavax is also immunizing pregnant women in a
separate mid-stage trial in an attempt to jumpstart infant
immunity. Data from this trial is expected later this quarter.
The biotech is aiming for the regulator's fast-track and/or
breakthrough therapy pathway, potentially shortening its path
towards approval.
Even though vaccine developers have been frustrated since
the virus' identification nearly 60 years ago, MedImmune, now
part of AstraZeneca Plc, developed a drug that prevents
lung infections caused by RSV, but not the RSV infection itself.
"If you look at the principle involved in this monoclonal
antibody working, you knew if you could replicate that, your
vaccine should work ... that's been our big breakthrough,"
Novavax's senior vice president of R&D, Gregory Glenn, told
Reuters.
According to researcher Dr. Pedro Piedra of the Baylor
College of Medicine, who also serves on Novavax's scientific
advisory board, RSV kills fewer people than influenza.
Piedra said between 10,000 and 15,000 elderly Americans a
year on average die from RSV, while 20,000-50,000 older adults
succumb to the flu.
For the flu we know how antibodies relate to stopping the
infection, for RSV we haven't drawn those correlations yet,
Behanna said.
"Part of what Novavax is doing for the first time is getting
us data to help understand that relationship."
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)